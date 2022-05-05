car crash

'I've always had a servant's heart': NC state trooper talks about action to stop wrong-way driver

The crash stopped the chase and authorities managed to apprehend the suspect after he tried to flee the scene on foot.
By Josh Chapin
EMBED <>More Videos

State trooper talks about heroic action to stop wrong-way driver

RALEIGH, North Carolina -- North Carolina State Highway Patrol Trooper Cody Thao doesn't want the praise for what he did. But it's clear his action saved lives.

"All the credit goes out to the other troopers who inspire me on a daily basis especially here in Wake County," he said.

Thao was out on patrol last month while sheriff's deputies in a neighboring county were chasing a car.



They put out a call on the radio and also let authorities in nearby Wake County know what was happening.

Thao was heading east on Interstate 40 when he saw flashing lights in the distance and before he knew it, the suspected drunk driver's car was coming the wrong way down the ramp.

In a split second, he thought to angle his car and let the driver crash into him. That stopped the chase and authorities managed to apprehend the suspect after he tried to flee the scene on foot.

Thao was not injured in the collision.

"I've always had a servant's heart, and I've always wanted to help people," said Thao, who left his job at a Tractor Supply store to become a state trooper nearly a year ago.

The Highway Patrol released video of the incident on Wednesday.

"I could not be prouder of Trooper Thao and his quick decision to stop the wrong-way driver, his actions most undoubtedly saved lives," said Col. Freddy L. Johnson, Jr., commander of the State Highway Patrol. "His willingness to put himself in harm's way is representative of the lifesaving work our members do each day. Placing others before ourselves is not just a saying amongst the law enforcement profession, it's a reality of what we do for the betterment of the communities we serve."

The suspect, Joshua Ray Bibey, 26, of Raleigh, was charged with driving while impaired.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
north carolinastate trooperscar crashheronc highway patroldashcam videoi 40drunk drivingwrong way
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CAR CRASH
Driver smashes car all the way into NJ medical building
Man dies after car plunges into water off Long Island
Driver abandons child after crashing on Milwaukee freeway: VIDEO
Out-of-control driver slams into outdoor dining structure in NYC
TOP STORIES
2 fatally shot in Midtown Manhattan; 3 suspects sought
Video shows $20k jewelry store smash-and-grab in NYC
Mother of NYPD officer fatally shot answering door of Queens home
NY, NJ travelers will need REAL ID to fly domestically in May 2023
Rep. Cawthorn responds to video of him naked in bed with cousin
NYC's rent-stabilized apartments could see highest increase in decades
Woman sexually assaulted along popular NJ trail; 2 suspects sought
Show More
AccuWeather: Nice spring day
MLB pitcher ejected after awkward exchange with umpire
COVID deaths forecast to rise in the US for first time in months
Man wanted for trying to lure high school girls into car in Ardsley
'Rail Fan' nabbed by NYPD after allegedly impersonating MTA worker
More TOP STORIES News