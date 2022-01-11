'Glimmer of hope': NY COVID-19 numbers dip for 1st time in weeks

"We might be cresting over that peak," Governor Kathy Hochul said. "Cases are slowing down, rate of increase is slowing down, but they are still high. We are not at the end, but I wanted to say this is, to me, a glimmer of hope, a glimmer of hope at a time we desperately need that."
Still, there were 48,686 new cases reported Monday, along with 160 deaths.
"Every one is one too many," Hochul said. "I look forward to the day when that plummets. Right now, we have an 18.6% statewide positivity. You can watch the trend line. The seven-day average is a little higher, lagging behind."
For the present, however, the reality is that is hospitalizations continue -- which is why non-essential elective procedures remain on hold in central New York. And particularly alarming is the hospitalization of kids.
"91% of 5- to 11-year-olds admitted are unvaccinated," Hochul said. "Doesn't have to be that way. Preventable."
Hochul said state is also launching a new advertising campaign to encourage families to get their children vaccinated.
The governor also thanked teachers for their commitment and for coming to work. The state has given out 7.6 million tests to schools so far.
Additionally, there is a new test and trace approach. If you test positive, you won't get a call from health department and should instead just follow guidance of isolation and quarantining to avoid infecting others.
