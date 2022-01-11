coronavirus new york

'Glimmer of hope': NY COVID-19 numbers dip for 1st time in weeks

Coronavirus Update for New York
Governor Hochul says NY's case numbers offer 'glimmer of hope'

NEW YORK (WABC) -- For the first time in weeks, COVID-19 numbers in New York are trending downward -- a signal that the spike fueled by the omicron variant may be starting to wane.

"We might be cresting over that peak," Governor Kathy Hochul said. "Cases are slowing down, rate of increase is slowing down, but they are still high. We are not at the end, but I wanted to say this is, to me, a glimmer of hope, a glimmer of hope at a time we desperately need that."

Still, there were 48,686 new cases reported Monday, along with 160 deaths.
Lauren Glassberg reports on COVID cases in New York.


"Every one is one too many," Hochul said. "I look forward to the day when that plummets. Right now, we have an 18.6% statewide positivity. You can watch the trend line. The seven-day average is a little higher, lagging behind."

RELATED | Pediatric COVID-19 surges in NY, new booster mandate for health care workers
Naveen Dhaliwal has more on pediatric COVID cases surging across New York State.


For the present, however, the reality is that is hospitalizations continue -- which is why non-essential elective procedures remain on hold in central New York. And particularly alarming is the hospitalization of kids.

"91% of 5- to 11-year-olds admitted are unvaccinated," Hochul said. "Doesn't have to be that way. Preventable."

Hochul said state is also launching a new advertising campaign to encourage families to get their children vaccinated.

The governor also thanked teachers for their commitment and for coming to work. The state has given out 7.6 million tests to schools so far.

Additionally, there is a new test and trace approach. If you test positive, you won't get a call from health department and should instead just follow guidance of isolation and quarantining to avoid infecting others.

