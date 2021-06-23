coronavirus new york

Coronavirus NY: 'Circle of Heroes' monument to recognize 19 groups of essential workers

Coronavirus Update for New York
EMBED <>More Videos

NY monument to honor 19 groups of essential workers

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the state will open a "Circle of Heroes Monument for Essential Workers" in Battery Park City on Labor Day.

It will be a circular display of 19 maple trees in a circle, recognizing the 19 groups of essential workers who served during the pandemic.


In the middle of the circle, there will be an eternal flame that honors those lost during the pandemic.

"The eternal flame says your spirit is still alive in us, in our soul, and we will never forget," Cuomo said. "And we are eternally grateful what you did, eternally grateful."

The location was picked by the essential worker coalition and will be within view of the Statue of Liberty and New York Harbor.

"It will be right on the Hudson River," the governor said. "It will be a beautiful, beautiful location. It will have an atmosphere of peace and contemplation. People can come and remember those lost, this moment in time, what it represents. It will be a way to say thank you."

Cuomo also announced Wednesday that NY state is providing $25 million in child care scholarships to essential workers, extending support for working families as CARES Act scholarships end.

ALSO READ | 4th of July fireworks to return to Jones Beach

EMBED More News Videos

At Jones Beach State Park on Long Island, the show will begin at 9:30 p.m.



national geographic covid newsletter sign up



MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE




Mask guidance in the Tri-State area
New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker

New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
How to get the vaccine in NYC, Tri-State area
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus



Submit a News Tip or Question
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew yorkbattery park citynew york citymanhattanhealthandrew cuomomedicalcoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkreopen nycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19memorial
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK
LIVE | NJ Gov. Murphy holds COVID-19 briefing
COVID Updates: Cruise line reveals strict protocols for unvaccinated
4th of July fireworks to return to Jones Beach, Empire State Plaza
COVID Updates: CDC says pregnant women less likely to get vaccine than non-pregnant women
TOP STORIES
Adams takes lead in NYC mayoral primary, Wiley and Garcia hold on
2021 New York Primary Results
Who's left and what's next in the race for NYC mayor
Massive 883-pound great white shark tracked off NJ
AccuWeather: Mostly sunny, but watch for rip currents at the beach
LIVE | NJ Gov. Murphy holds COVID-19 briefing
NYPD unveils crisis response program, hosts block party in Bronx
Show More
Harrison Ford injures shoulder on 'Indiana Jones 5' set
NY family calls for tolerance after Pride flag vandalized in yard
California school coach fired after tortillas thrown at team
NJ crossing guard retires after more than 40 years on the job
Checklist to stay prepared in case of loved one's death
More TOP STORIES News