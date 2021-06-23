Coronavirus NY: 'Circle of Heroes' monument to recognize 19 groups of essential workers

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10817618" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> At Jones Beach State Park on Long Island, the show will begin at 9:30 p.m.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the state will open a "Circle of Heroes Monument for Essential Workers" in Battery Park City on Labor Day.It will be a circular display of 19 maple trees in a circle, recognizing the 19 groups of essential workers who served during the pandemic.In the middle of the circle, there will be an eternal flame that honors those lost during the pandemic."The eternal flame says your spirit is still alive in us, in our soul, and we will never forget," Cuomo said. "And we are eternally grateful what you did, eternally grateful."The location was picked by the essential worker coalition and will be within view of the Statue of Liberty and New York Harbor."It will be right on the Hudson River," the governor said. "It will be a beautiful, beautiful location. It will have an atmosphere of peace and contemplation. People can come and remember those lost, this moment in time, what it represents. It will be a way to say thank you."Cuomo also announced Wednesday that NY state is providing $25 million in child care scholarships to essential workers, extending support for working families as CARES Act scholarships end.