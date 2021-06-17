Coronavirus NY: US Open tennis tournament to allow 100% fan capacity this summer

The overnight announcement from the U.S. Tennis Association comes after Governor Andrew Cuomo eased the remaining COVID restrictions for the state.
It means no capacity restrictions, no social distancing and also no proof of vaccination required.
Last year there were no spectators in attendance at the 2020 U.S. Open, with the coronavirus pandemic raging around the world.
Nearly 740,000 people attended in 2019.
Tickets for this year's tournament go on sale in July.
The U.S. Open announcement comes less than a day after the New York Mets announced they will return to full capacity at Citi Field starting next week.
Elsewhere in the city, the NYC public school system announced outdoor graduations can return to 100% capacity as well, with other restrictions still in place.
Attendees will still have to wear a mask (even outside), go through a health screening and keep six feet of distance.
And if the graduation is happening indoors, capacity limits remain in effect.
