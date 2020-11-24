coronavirus new york

Coronavirus News: New York Gov. Cuomo cancels Thanksgiving with mom, daughters

"I didn't want to disappoint my mother," Cuomo said after canceling Thanksgiving plans
NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York Governor Cuomo made one more plea for people to abandon plans for in-person Thanksgiving festivities.

Cuomo donned a turkey-themed face mask at a press conference in Long Island, where he disclosed he will no longer be celebrating Thanksgiving with his 89-year-old mother in-person.

"I didn't want to disappoint my mother," he said. "89 years old, she's thinking how many Thanksgivings will I get, you start to think that way. But it's hard. But sometimes hard is smart."

He had said during a radio interview that his mother and two of his daughters would be coming to Albany for the holiday, but that news drew a quick backlash and those plans quickly changed.

The governor said this Thanksgiving provided an opportunity to give thanks and to honor people who sacrificed for us this past year.

"There are there are people who gave their lives to get us through COVID. There are nurses who died to get us through COVID. There are doctors who died to get us through COVID there are police officers who died to get us through COVID. There are National Guard's people who died to get us through COVID. That's why this is a special Thanksgiving," he said.

MORE: Here's what each COVID zone in New York means:

Cuomo said New Yorkers who avoid Thanksgiving gatherings could help control the spread of COVID-19 as hospitalizations surge. The number of COVID-19 patients in hospitals increased to about 2,900 patients, which is almost one and a half times the number hospitalized on Nov. 1. New York has reported an average of about 5,500 new coronavirus cases per day over the last seven days, up 70% from two weeks ago.

Despite the repeated warnings about indoor capacities on Thanksgiving, Cuomo also assured New Yorkers "nobody can enforce how many people you invite home for Thanksgiving. nobody is going to come knock on your door and say let me count how many people you have at your home."

He said nobody will knock on your door and he won't be looking in the window, referring to the cartoon sticker made of him by a company in Buffalo.

"I'm not looking in your window at Thanksgiving. Nobody is looking in your window on Thanksgiving. You know what I know. It's up to you and the results are going to be decided by you."

Cuomo warned that the holidays could result in NYC's positivity rate reaching 9.43% and the state's rate reaching 12.46% by January 2.

RELATED: A Quarter Million - America's Loss: Where are the hardest hit communities in our area?
EMBED More News Videos

Investigative reporter Dan Krauth reports on how communities in the tristate area have been affected by covid-19.



MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


CDC updated Thanksgiving guidelines

New York, New Jersey, Connecticut out-of-state travelers information
New CDC guidelines on masks
New York City Positivity Tracker
How coronavirus changed the New York region
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?

UPDATES

New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus



Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew yorkhealthmedicalcoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkreopen nycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK
Eat lavish meat and cheese boards made by the 'Charcuterie Queen'
COVID Live Updates: US hospitalizations hit new record high
With NYC schools closed, city providing free meals for kids, adults
As cases surge on Staten Island, restaurant declares 'autonomous zone'
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 NYPD officers shot in Queens, suspect dead
As cases surge on Staten Island, restaurant declares 'autonomous zone'
COVID-19 vaccine no 'walk in the park,' CDC committee says
Dow crests 30K points on vaccine hopes, Biden transition
Biden signals stark shift with new national security team
Turkey pardons on the menu at White House ceremony
Search for man who attempted to rape teen girl
Show More
Doctors save 5-year-old attacked by 6 dogs on way home from candy store
12-year-old genius boy accepted at Georgia Tech
Black Friday best bets and what not to buy
David Dinkins dies, NYC's 1st Black mayor
Politicians, community leaders react to death of David Dinkins
More TOP STORIES News