Yankee Stadium opens as COVID vaccination mega-site for Bronx residents

It is for Bronx residents only, and you have to make an appointment.
Eligible Bronx residents can make their appointment by visiting Somosvaccinations.com or by calling 1-833-SomosNY.
Video shows the setup that took place to transform the iconic ballpark into a medical facility, New York State's latest vaccination mega-site.
State officials say they have 15,000 appointments ready for the next week, but there is concern they are not getting them booked fast enough.
RELATED: Where can you get a COVID-19 vaccine? Tracking availability and progress
Thousands of open appointments were still available as of Thursday night, though the city says the site is fully booked for today.
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio will tour the facility Friday afternoon.
De Blasio's office has been canvassing Bronx neighborhoods, working to fill available slots.
"Something city and state agree on strongly: we've got to do actions that will really support equity," de Blasio said. "The Bronx has been hit very hard hit in the COVID crisis. This site - this historic site, this amazing site - will be for the people of the Bronx."
Staffers have been doing the work of convincing those eligible that the vaccine is safe.
The clinic is being run by a well-known name - SOMOS Community Care - with shots administered by doctors who work and live in the Bronx.
MORE NEWS | 'We don't know how we're going to pay our bills': NYC restaurant owners react to reopening of indoor dining at 25% capacity
"No worry at all, not worried," one resident told Eyewitness News. "I trust science and i trust what they're trying to do with people in regarding to everyone's health."
"The trust is there," said SOMOS Chairman Dr. Ramon Tallaj. "They believe in us, and this is why it's so important that we are choosing to do this. And we're ready. People need us to the vaccine to be given to the people in our community."
There were no fans allowed in the stands last season, so today is the first time the general public is being allowed inside Yankee Stadium since 2019.
In addition to the stadium, the state is also opening 35 new pop-up vaccine sites are at churches, community centers and public housing across New York.
ALSO READ: New Jersey residents want answers after not receiving unemployment benefits for weeks
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
Positive COVID-19 cases by zip code - New York City
New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
Find out if you are eligible and where you can go to get your vaccine
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
Where to get tested in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
WATCH: Eyewitness to a Pandemic
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Submit a News Tip or Question