coronavirus new york city

Midtown church grows following on YouTube, provides street blessings

Coronavirus update for NYC
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- It's a familiar sound inside Midtown's Church of the Incarnation, violins, the organ, and song fills the sanctuary every Sunday.

But, the empty pews, camera equipment, is all new said Reverend Adrian Dannhauser.

"We have more viewers on YouTube than we would have in the pews, by far, so our reach has grown," Rev. Dannhauser said.

With COVID cases on the rise, the Episcopal Diocese of New York actually recommended that the Church of the Incarnation suspend in-person services, at least for the time being, but that has not stopped Rev. Dannhauser from connecting with her community.

"I think a lot of people are recognizing the need for God, especially when so many things sort of crumble around us," she said.

But lately, with a handwritten sign, she's been building something new. The reverend stands outside the church every Tuesday morning ready to offer a blessing.

Turns out, the pandemic has changed that too.

"Normally I would make the sign of the cross on the person's forehead and that's a very meaningful point of contact," Rev. Dannhauser said. "Right now, I do it from a distance, which is still a beautiful thing."

Especially for those who crave that human bond, in this era of isolation.

"You listen to the news and I'm supposed to be isolating, and I'm supposed to be this or that and I like people. You know, so it's a very frustrating time for me and after a while frustration turns to anger," said Stephanie Gregory, a neighbor.

That's why Gregory came for the blessing, but everyone has their own reason.

"She leaves me always feeling that God is never too far away. He's right there. Just ask for him," said Robert Rossi, a neighbor.

It's a connection with their faith, whether it's online or right out in the street.

MORE | COVID vaccine mega-sites start 24/7 operations
EMBED More News Videos

Josh Einiger has the latest on New York City's COVID vaccination efforts.



CHECK THE LIST of who is eligible for a vaccine in New York State

MORE NEWS: California woman who confronted innocent Black teen over phone theft in New York City has been arraigned
EMBED More News Videos

The California woman who was arrested after being seen on video tackling a Black teenager whom she falsely accused of stealing her phone at a Manhattan hotel has been arraigned.



MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


Coronavirus by zip code - New York City


How to get vaccinated in the Tri-State area
Find out how many people may get a COVID-19 vaccine before you
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
Where to get tested for COVID-19 coronavirus
WATCH: Eyewitness to a Pandemic
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus



Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
religion & spiritualitynew york citymidtownmanhattancoronavirus new york citymedicalreopen nyccoronaviruscovid 19 vaccinehospitalscoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthhospitalchurchnyc news
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK CITY
COVID Live Updates: Moderna creating COVID-flu combo vaccine
'Unacceptable': Elected leaders dropped ball on vaccine rollout
Citi Field will become mega-vaccination site
NYC's vaccine mega-sites start 24/7 operations
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
House races to oust Trump; he blames accusers for US 'anger'
MTA employee in custody after ID'd as rioter during Capitol siege
'Unacceptable': Elected leaders dropped ball on vaccine rollout
FBI warned of violent 'war' at Capitol before riot: Report
12 hurt, including kids, when fire tears through NYC apartment building
US to require negative COVID-19 test for int'l air travelers
Schumer demands feds to place US Capitol rioters on no-fly list
Show More
Couple offers food to neighbors in need with Blessing Box
7 On Your Side digs NY homeowner out of driveway hole
Harvard cuts ties with NY congresswoman over voter fraud claims
Son of Brooklyn Supreme Court judge arrested in Capitol riot
Mega Millions jackpot is $625M for tonight, Powerball up to $550M
More TOP STORIES News