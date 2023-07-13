Extra Time: New poll raises eyebrows about perception of NYC crime

In this edition of 'Eyewitness News Extra Time,' we reveal the results of a new poll that surveyed New Yorkers and their concerns about crime in the city.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- In this edition of 'Eyewitness News Extra Time,' we reveal the results of a new poll that surveyed New Yorkers and their concerns about crime in the city.

According to a new poll from Siena College, most New Yorkers fear they will soon be victims of violent crime.

One in five New Yorkers admitted to buying a gun for protection, and three in five feared they would be victims of a crime.

This comes despite different statistics from the police department, showing crime actually has been down since last year. But the fear persists, and as Eyewitness News reporter Michelle Charlesworth found, for many people, perception is reality.

Here are the other headlines from Wednesday's show:

NYC Council holds hearing on Adams' response to wildfire smoke

New York City Council held a hearing to look at Mayor Eric Adams' response to the Canadian wildfire smoke on Wednesday. New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams and council members raised concerns about how and when New Yorkers were notified about dangerous air coming in from Canada. The air moved in on June 6 and stuck around, causing the skies to glow orange, and many people felt a raw, burning sensation in their eyes and throat. For some breathing was difficult.

Film uses subway surfer's art to deter others from doing stunt

A filmmaker's powerful tribute to his friend, now on display in Lower Manhattan, also serves as a profound lesson on the deadly dangers of subway surfing. The images are stunning. Hurtling through subway tunnels. The gritty beauty of a railyard at midnight. Kosse Loureano, 17, was on his way to becoming an urban Ansel Adams until he tumbled from a moving subway car and died. Antleman was his best friend and made this short film as both a tribute and a cautionary tale.

You can watch 'Eyewitness News Extra Time' live Monday-Friday at 6:30 p.m.

