The new services comes as ridership rises, especially in recent months and above pre-pandemic levels. Derick Waller reports.

NYC Ferry to take express route from Bay Ridge to Wall Street, testing morning commute

BAY RIDGE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- The New York City Ferry is undergoing major expansion on Wednesday, as the service tests an express route from Bay Ridge to Wall Street.

The first express ferry departs from Bay Ridge at 6:32 a.m. and the last one departs at 9:58 a.m. It's a trial run for the morning commute to see how many people actually use it.

Ferry maps show the weekday morning commute ferry from Bay Ridge skipping three stops, then making one stop at Atlantic Terminal, and then Wall Street.

At around 10 a.m., it will go back to making all the stops.

The new services comes as ridership rises, especially in recent months and above pre-pandemic levels. This is all happening even after the price for the ferry went up to $4 a ride last September.

It used to be $2.75, but that did not account for the true cost.

A comptroller's report found the De Blasio administration underreported just how much the service was losing. In 2021, the report found that city taxpayers subsidized ever ferry ride to the tune of $12.88 per ticket.

They are hoping more people will take a ride.

If you plan to try out this route on Wednesday morning, you may run into Mayor Adams who will be taking a ride.

