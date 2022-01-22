5 NYPD officers have been shot since the start of 2022, 4 in a span of just 72 hours

"We haven't seen this in quite some time," Retired NYPD Chief of Detectives and ABC News Contributor Robert Boyce said.
January 1
The first shooting of the year happened before dawn on the morning of New Year's Day.
An officer was napping between double shifts in his car parked in a precinct parking lot when he was struck in the head by a bullet, leaving him with a fractured skull.
"This could have been a very tragic outcome," Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell said.
January 18
On Tuesday, another officer was shot while on duty in the Bronx.
He was struck in the leg by a bullet during a struggle with an armed suspect.
The 16-year-old first shot himself as they fought over the gun and the bullet passed through him and then struck the officer.
January 20
On Thursday, a narcotics detective on a drug bust was shot in Staten Island.
"I heard like about 13 or 14 shots, like one after the other," a neighbor said.
Despite a hail of bullets and being struck in the leg, the officer was able to hold up a ballistic shield to protect his fellow officers.
January 21
In Friday's shooting, two NYPD officers were shot in Harlem.
Jason Rivera, a 22-year-old rookie officer, died while 27-year-old Wilbert Mora is in critical condition at Harlem Hospital.
The gunman was shot by another officer and is also in critical condition.
