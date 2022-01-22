police officer shot

5 NYPD officers have been shot since the start of 2022, 4 in a span of just 72 hours

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Following Friday's shooting in Harlem, in which one NYPD officer was killed, a total of five police officers have been shot in New York City in 2022.

"We haven't seen this in quite some time," Retired NYPD Chief of Detectives and ABC News Contributor Robert Boyce said.

January 1



The first shooting of the year happened before dawn on the morning of New Year's Day.

An officer was napping between double shifts in his car parked in a precinct parking lot when he was struck in the head by a bullet, leaving him with a fractured skull.

"This could have been a very tragic outcome," Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell said.

January 18



On Tuesday, another officer was shot while on duty in the Bronx.

He was struck in the leg by a bullet during a struggle with an armed suspect.

The 16-year-old first shot himself as they fought over the gun and the bullet passed through him and then struck the officer.

January 20



On Thursday, a narcotics detective on a drug bust was shot in Staten Island.

"I heard like about 13 or 14 shots, like one after the other," a neighbor said.

Despite a hail of bullets and being struck in the leg, the officer was able to hold up a ballistic shield to protect his fellow officers.

January 21



In Friday's shooting, two NYPD officers were shot in Harlem.

Jason Rivera, a 22-year-old rookie officer, died while 27-year-old Wilbert Mora is in critical condition at Harlem Hospital.

The gunman was shot by another officer and is also in critical condition.

