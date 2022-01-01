Police officer suffered minor injuries to the head near 25 Precinct in East Harlem on New Year's Day

Officers got a call to respond to an injured officer near the 25 Precinct on East 119th Street around 6:25 a.m.
MORE NEWS: 3 changes to know about before filing your taxes
When police arrived they observed a car with a shattered window on scene, but its unclear if it's related to the incident.
The officer was taken to New York Presbyterian Hospital at 68th Street and York Avenue and is recovering.
Police are still investigating the matter.
Newly appointed Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell and mayor Eric Adams will hold a press conference tin front of the the hospital this afternoon.
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip