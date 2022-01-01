officer injured

Police officer suffered minor injuries to the head near 25 Precinct in East Harlem on New Year's Day

By Katherine Lavacca
EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- A police officer suffered minor injuries to his head early New Year's Day.

Officers got a call to respond to an injured officer near the 25 Precinct on East 119th Street around 6:25 a.m.

MORE NEWS: 3 changes to know about before filing your taxes
EMBED More News Videos

It's almost time to file your federal tax return and there are a handful of changes you need to know about, including steps you need to take regarding child tax credit payments.



When police arrived they observed a car with a shattered window on scene, but its unclear if it's related to the incident.

The officer was taken to New York Presbyterian Hospital at 68th Street and York Avenue and is recovering.

Police are still investigating the matter.

Newly appointed Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell and mayor Eric Adams will hold a press conference tin front of the the hospital this afternoon.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
east harlemmanhattannew york cityofficer injuredeast harlemnew year's day
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
OFFICER INJURED
Alleged gunman arrested after NJ officer grazed in head
Off-duty officer grazed in shooting in NJ: Officials
Man accused of shoplifting, punching officer in face in Manhattan
Officer struck by alleged drunk driver goes home in time for Christmas
TOP STORIES
NYC Mayor Eric Adams says theme of 1st 100 days: GSD 'Get Stuff Done'
Big cleanup after NYC rings in 2022 in Times Square
Mall of America shooting leaves 2 people injured
Meet NYC's Baby New Year! Baby Leyla arrived at midnight on the dot
AccuWeather: Very mild with rain to start the New Year
Rose Parade proceeds despite COVID-19 surge
Raining fish in Texarkana- that's Texas weather for you
Show More
'New Year's miracle': No deaths reported in massive Colorado wildfire
Airline woes continue wtih 2,400 U.S. flights cancelled amid outbreak
Betty White, America's 'Golden Girl,' dies at 99
Dan Reeves, former NFL coach and player, dies at 77
Powerball Jackpot for tonight grows to $500M after no big winner
More TOP STORIES News