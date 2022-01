Police officer suffered minor injuries to the head near 25 Precinct in East Harlem on New Year's Day

EMBED >More News Videos It's almost time to file your federal tax return and there are a handful of changes you need to know about, including steps you need to take regarding child tax credit payments.

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- A police officer suffered minor injuries to his head early New Year's Day.Officers got a call to respond to an injured officer near the 25 Precinct on East 119th Street around 6:25 a.m. When police arrived they observed a car with a shattered window on scene, but its unclear if it's related to the incident.The officer was taken to New York Presbyterian Hospital at 68th Street and York Avenue and is recovering.Police are still investigating the matter.Newly appointed Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell and mayor Eric Adams will hold a press conference tin front of the the hospital this afternoon.