Coronavirus Update New York City: NYC high schools set to resume in-person learning

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- New York City's high school students will be heading back into the classroom this month, after the New York City Department of Education announced that high schools will reopen for in-person learning on March 22.Mayor Bill de Blasio and incoming Schools Chancellor Meisha Porter made the announcement during the mayor's press conference Monday morning.Roughly 55,000 students who had previously opted in will return to in-person learning in 488 schools. Reopening high schools will return 17,000 staff members on March 18 and 19.The percentage of high school students who are currently opted into in person learning is low, only about 19.5% The total high school population is about 282,000 students.That is less than the approximately 28.6% overall percentage of students currently opted into the system, 315,000 students out of roughly 1.1 million school population.UFT President Michael Mulgrew sent a letter to all staff assuring them all in-person teachers will have an opportunity to be vaccinated before returning to high schools.The union also expects the city will relocate vaccination centers now located in high school buildings."In-person high school educators will have the next two weeks to plan for the transition," he wrote. "The city will use that time to relocate vaccination centers now located in high school buildings. Medical accommodations that were granted earlier this year will continue to be honored through June."About half of city high schools will be able to serve all or most of their students five days a week.The city's youngest students were brought back first for in-person learning, followed by middle school students last month, and now high school students.Along with reopening schools, competitive sports will also return next month, as well as strength and conditioning activities."This is for the kids, I was a sports parent, I loved going to the games, but this is not that kind of situation, we can't have big crowds, we have to protect everyone," de Blasio said.The Public School Athletic League will return in mid-April. Competitive play will begin in May, and for the first time, will run through the summer."In-person and remote learners will be eligible. Safety is a top priority - weekly testing and masks will be mandated, spectators will not be permitted," the DOE said in a statement.The city says it has additional capacity to test students and staff each week.