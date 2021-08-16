reopen nyc

NYC Homecoming Week outer borough concerts begin

Reopening New York City
By Eyewitness News
Mayor to announce vaccine enforcement policy for indoor venues

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The NYC Homecoming Week concerts taking place in the outer boroughs prior to the big finale concert in Central Park begin Monday in the Bronx.

The "It's Time for Hip Hop in NYC" concerts will take place the week of August 16. All are free. Attendees will need to show proof of at least one dose of COVID vaccination.

Bronx - Monday Aug. 16, 3pm at Orchard Beach
-KRS One (headliner)
-Slick Rick (headliner)
-Remy Ma (headliner)
-Busy Bee
-CL Smooth
-DJ Hollywood
-DJ Jazzy Joyce
-DJ Kevle Kev
-Fantasic Five
-Furious 5, featuring Grandmaster Melie Mel and Scorpio
-Grand Wizard Theodore
-Joeski Love
-Kid Capri
-Nice & Smooth
-PopMaster Fabel
-Soul Sonic Force
-T La Rock
-Ultra Magnetic MC's

Staten Island - Tuesday Aug. 17, 4pm at Midland Beach (change from Richmond County Bank Park announced on Aug. 2)
-Raekwon (headliner)
-Ghostface Killah (headliner)
-Crystal Water
-DJ Chuck Chillout
-EMPD

-Force MDs
-Hakim Green
-HeeSun Lee
-Kool Keith
-Lizzy Ashleigh
-Pharoahe Monch
-Rikki
-Rob Base

Brooklyn - Thursday Aug. 19, 4pm at Brooklyn Army Terminal
-Big Daddy Kane (headliner)
-Desiigner (headliner)
-C&C Music Factory
-DJ Mr. Cee
-Elle Varner
-Judy Torres
-Lizzy Ashliegh
-Maino
-Obasi Jackson
-Papoose
-PopMaster Fabel
-Special Ed
-Stetsasonic

-Sweet Sensation
-Young Devyn

Queens - Friday Aug. 20, 4pm at Forest Hills Stadium
-George Clinton + The P-Funk All Stars with Special Guests (headliner)
-Too $hort (headliner)
-DJ Hurricane
-DJ Wiz
-EPMD
-Mobb Deep
-Yo-Yo

EMBED More News Videos

Mayor Bill de Blasio unveils the outer borough Homecoming concert lineups.



The largest of the Homecoming Week concerts will take place in Central Park on Saturday, August 21 on the Great Lawn.

Mayor Bill de Blasio and legendary music producer Clive Davis announced the star-studded lineup for the "We Love NYC: The Homecoming Concert" earlier this week.

ALSO READ | Star-studded NYC Homecoming Week concert lineup released, vaccines required
EMBED More News Videos

Candace McCowan reports the mayor also said that all concertgoers must be vaccinated.



