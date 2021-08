NYC Homecoming Week outer borough concerts begin

EMBED >More News Videos Mayor Bill de Blasio unveils the outer borough Homecoming concert lineups.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The NYC Homecoming Week concerts taking place in the outer boroughs prior to the big finale concert in Central Park begin Monday in the Bronx.The "It's Time for Hip Hop in NYC" concerts will take place the week of August 16. All are free. Attendees will need to show proof of at least one dose of COVID vaccination.- Monday Aug. 16, 3pm at Orchard Beach-KRS One (headliner)-Slick Rick (headliner)-Remy Ma (headliner)-Busy Bee-CL Smooth-DJ Hollywood-DJ Jazzy Joyce-DJ Kevle Kev-Fantasic Five-Furious 5, featuring Grandmaster Melie Mel and Scorpio-Grand Wizard Theodore-Joeski Love-Kid Capri-Nice & Smooth-PopMaster Fabel-Soul Sonic Force-T La Rock-Ultra Magnetic MC's- Tuesday Aug. 17, 4pm at-Raekwon (headliner)-Ghostface Killah (headliner)-Crystal Water-DJ Chuck Chillout-EMPD-Force MDs-Hakim Green-HeeSun Lee-Kool Keith-Lizzy Ashleigh-Pharoahe Monch-Rikki-Rob Base- Thursday Aug. 19, 4pm at Brooklyn Army Terminal-Big Daddy Kane (headliner)-Desiigner (headliner)-C&C Music Factory-DJ Mr. Cee-Elle Varner-Judy Torres-Lizzy Ashliegh-Maino-Obasi Jackson-Papoose-PopMaster Fabel-Special Ed-Stetsasonic-Sweet Sensation-Young Devyn- Friday Aug. 20, 4pm at Forest Hills Stadium-George Clinton + The P-Funk All Stars with Special Guests (headliner)-Too $hort (headliner)-DJ Hurricane-DJ Wiz-EPMD-Mobb Deep-Yo-YoThe largest of the Homecoming Week concerts will take place in Central Park on Saturday, August 21 on the Great Lawn.Mayor Bill de Blasio and legendary music producer Clive Davis announced the star-studded lineup for the "We Love NYC: The Homecoming Concert" earlier this week.----------