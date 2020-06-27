Reopen News: New York City to allow additional space for outdoor dining

The city is looking to expand space for restaurants to accommodate outdoor dining seating with the Open Restaurants program, a multi-phase program that expands outdoor seating options for food establishments to promote open space, enhance social distancing and help them rebound in these difficult economic times.
Some 6,000 restaurants have signed up to be a part of the Open Restaurants program, which works in combination with the city's Open Streets program.
By July 4, 10 to 20 corridors should be approved throughout the five boroughs and another round approved by July 17.
The restaurants that will be set up in the system will be able to set up further away from the curb than other open restaurants, and the rest of the area will be open to pedestrians.
The setups will be running on Friday nights between 5 p.m. and 11 p.m, while on Saturdays and Sundays, it will run between noon and 11 p.m. through Labor Day.
The applications for restaurants to be a part of the program starts on Monday.
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
abc7NY Phase Tracker:
COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates
UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut
REOPENING INFORMATION
What's Open, What's Closed
Reopening New York State
Reopening New Jersey
Reopening Connecticut
RELATED INFORMATION
Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News
Stimulus check scams and other coronavirus hoaxes
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Total count of NYC, Long Island COVID-19 cases based on patient address