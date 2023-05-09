Extra Time: Inside New York's local battle over the influx of asylum seekers

In this edition of 'Eyewitness News Extra Time,' we begin with the local battle ensuing over the asylum seekers in New York.

Rockland County declared a State of Emergency in response to Mayor Eric Adams' plan to bus immigrants from New York City to a hotel in Orangeburg, NY.

Federal, state and local leaders in Rockland County said Monday they strongly opposed the plan. "We are not equipped to humanely assist these individuals, which eventually we're going to have to do," Rockland County Executive Ed Day said at a news conference where he was joined by U.S. Rep Michael Lawler and other officials.

Eyewitness News reporter Sonia Rincón was at a temporary shelter in Gramercy Park with the latest.

Here are the other major headlines from Monday's show:

2 NYU students shot and killed in Puerto Rico

Two NYU students were shot and killed in Puerto Rico outside of a bar where they were celebrating a friend's birthday party Saturday night. According to the Puerto Rico Police Department, the two students were innocent bystanders who were shot when a dispute escalated between the suspect and a group of people at the bar.

Questions raised about Jordan Neely's mental health care

The death of Jordan Neely - for a second time - is being discussed in a previously scheduled council committee meeting. This time, it was mentioned during a budget hearing. Elected officials pressed any and every department that may have interfaced him.

"What happened to Mr. Neely is a tragedy, my heart goes out to the family. I am not going to comment on the case or the situation on the record. I mean, not asking any specifics regarding his case - I'm using it as an example," said Department of Social Services Commissioner Moly Wasow.

Neely's case is perhaps one of the worst examples of a person who may have fallen through the cracks.

