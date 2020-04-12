coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus News: Cuomo, de Blasio still at odds over NYC schools

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio doubled down Sunday on his plan to close schools in the nation's largest district for the remainder of the academic year, but Governor Andrew Cuomo says ultimately the decision lies with him.

De Blasio announced Saturday that the public schools serving in the city's 1.1 million-students would close for the rest of the academic year to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

"It's the moral question," de Blasio said on Sunday. "What's the right thing to do for our parents, our kids, our teachers."

But Cuomo reiterated that school closings must be coordinated with districts surrounding the city and the Tri-State area.

"We are not going to open any school until it's safe from a public health point of view. We will not open schools one minute sooner than they should be opened, but we won't open schools one minute later than they should be opened either and it has to work in a coordinated plan with businesses," Cuomo said. "As I sit here am I prepared to say what we will be doing in June, no. I do not know what we will be doing in June. Nobody knows what we will be doing in June."

EMBED More News Videos

NY Governor Cuomo says the decision to restart schools will be made by him



Mayor de Blasio earlier made clear that schools should be closed until the fall, but added that the governor is doing a very good job.

"The governor and I have agreed on the vast majority of things. I have been supportive and appreciative of his leadership. I have said many times I think he is doing a very good job. We agree on the main strategic job and things we needed to do from the start," de Blasio said.

"There may be times when people have different perspectives, that's not unusual. My single focus is on the children, the parents and educators of this city."

The decision to close through the end of the academic year in June impacts 1,800 schools across the city already shut down since March 16.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE





Where are the testing centers

See how our communities are making a difference
Free educational resources for parents and children
How you can help victims of coronavirus

Coronavirus news and live updates in New York
Coronavirus news and live updates in New Jersey

Coronavirus news and live updates in Connecticut
New York City updates
Long Island updates



How coronavirus is leaving ghost towns in its path
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?

Social distancing: What is it and how does it stop the spread of coronavirus?
Coronavirus closures and cancelations
Coronavirus tips: What Americans need to know

Related Information
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Total count of COVID-19 cases based on patient address
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew york citycoronavirus new york cityhealthmedicalcoronavirushospitalhospitalscoronavirus new yorkcovid 19 pandemicnyc newscovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK CITY
Line at Queens food pantry stretches for 8 blocks
New wireless device detects COVID-19 symptoms
3 more members of NYPD die of COVID-19, bringing total to 41
How Brooklyn kindergarten teacher is making learning special for her students
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3 more members of NYPD die of COVID-19, bringing total to 41
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
Line at Queens food pantry stretches for 8 blocks
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Investigation underway after confrontation with NJ police officers
NY issues advisory for mysterious COVID-related illness in kids
New York appeals state's June 23 presidential primary
Show More
Leaders call for action to protect nursing home residents from COVID-19
LI nurse juggles treating COVID-19 patients, making sure own family doesn't get sick
Airbnb laying off 25% of workforce due to travel decline
NY woman creates ceramic angels to honor hero nurses
Gov. Murphy extends public health emergency declaration by 30 days
More TOP STORIES News