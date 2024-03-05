Gov. Hochul expected to announce increase in police in subway system after violent weekend

NEW YORK (WABC) -- After several violent attacks over the weekend, Governor Kathy Hochul is expected to announce an increase in law enforcement in the subway system.

Police are hard at work to find the suspect behind the unprovoked attack on a 64-year-old man at Penn Station.

Officials say the victim fell onto the tracks on Sunday after someone came up behind him and kicked him in the back.

The attack happened at around 5 p.m. at the A/C/E line.

The man was then helped back onto the platform. Authorities say he suffered injuries to his back and knee and was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Speaking outside their Queens home, the wife of the victim confirmed he was recovering Monday.

"First time he's scared," Jhan Khan said. "Now, he's okay."

She says her husband is a postal worker who was heading home from work at the time of the attack. She says that her husband told her there was no argument beforehand.

The suspect fled the scene.

Police released surveillance footage of the man they say is wanted in connection to the attack on the 64-year-old man.

Hochul said she had a meeting with Mayor Adams and the NYPD's Chief of Transit and plans to announce more resources to combat transit crime.

"We will make people feel safe with more police on the subway station. Yes, people want to see that. They've been asking for it, we are going to give that," Hochul said. "But there is also a lot involved in people dealing with mental health crises on the subway. When you talk to the chief of the transit police, he would tell you that 80% of the problems or more stem from that situation."

The governor says cameras on every car by the end of the year, and cameras in every conductor booth are some of the resources being considered to make the subway system safer.

"I feel like in New York in particular people watch out for each other. It kind of defines the city," one rider said.

A few hours after the attack on the 64-year-old man, a 17-year-old woman got into a verbal dispute with another woman and was punched multiple times. This happened on the mezzanine level of the A/C line at 168th Street.

An 18-year-old man who was with the victim attempted to break up the fight when his cell phone was dropped onto the ground.

Officials say the suspect picked up his cell phone and fled the scene toward 169th Street. The suspect is described as a female wearing all black with white sneakers and a nose piercing.

The 17-year-old woman was taken by EMS to NewYork-Presbyterian in stable condition.

"Honestly, sometimes, safety is something to worry about," one rider said.

Authorities are also looking for another man who they say stuck his hands down a sleeping passenger's pants.

On Friday, a 27-year-old man was slashed on a subway train in what police are investigating as a hate crime. The attack happened around 11 p.m. after the man got on a northbound A train at 14th Street.

Passengers are not the only victims. Last Thursday, a 59-year-old subway conductor was slashed in the neck as he pulled into the Rockaway Ave station during the overnight hours. He received 34 stitches.

So far, no arrests have been made in any of the attacks.

"It's gotten worse," said one commuter.

It is hard to keep track of all the attacks -- statistics show violence in the subway system is rising.

According to the latest numbers released Monday, overall there's been a 13.1% increase in major crimes on the transit system.

Felony assaults are up 15.5%, grand larcenies up 17.8%. robberies though have actually dropped slightly by 1.1%. While there were eight shooting victims so far this year compared to one last year, police are arresting more than two times the number of people for bringing guns onto the subway.

Fare evasions continue to be the largest number of arrests with a 67.2% increase.

By the end of February last year, there were 310 attacks on the trains -- compared to this year at 351.

Hochul is expected to announce the increase in police presence in the subway system on Wednesday.

