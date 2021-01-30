weather

AccuWeather Alert: What to expect as long-duration nor'easter targets Tri-State area

Winter Storm Watch issued for parts of the area
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- A significant, long-lasting winter storm is expected to lash the Tri-State area starting Sunday night, delivering considerable snow and high winds across the region.

The nor'easter will follow the coldest air mass of the season, which is bringing single-digital and sub-zero wind chills to the region.

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for late Sunday night through late Monday night for much of the Tri-State area. Strong winds for the city and the coast are possible, along with coastal flooding. Snow could continue to fall through Tuesday morning.

Channel 7 meteorologist Amy Freeze says there is a 40% chance the city's snow totals will be in the 6-10 inch zone by the end of the storm.

The lengthy duration of the storm will cause the snow to be messy and not neatly packed. The bulk of the heavy snow will fall Monday and Monday night, with snowfall rates of up to 1 to 2 inches per hour. The National Weather Service warned of "near blizzard conditions" along the coast.

In Central and South Jersey, residents should expect to be hit harder, with a chance of 10-plus inches.

RELATED: Winter Storm alerts issued by the National Weather Service

Lesser amounts of snow will be seen north and west of the city.


Gale and storm conditions are possible on waters Sunday night into Monday night.

Beware of strong gusts in the city and coast as winds increase to 40-50 mph Monday into Monday evening.

There is a coastal flood watch in effect for Long Island and southern Queens for Monday into Monday night.

The last significant snowstorm to hit the Tri-State area came on December 16-17, when 10.5 inches fell across the city, the most powerful storm in years. That same storm delivered historic amounts of snow north of the city, including over 40 inches in Binghamton, New York.

RELATED: City urges New Yorkers to prepare for extreme cold

Stay with the AccuWeather team for updates on the forecast over the weekend.

national geographic covid newsletter sign up



ALSO READ | Snowy Owl in Central Park gives visitors once in a lifetime sight
EMBED More News Videos

People out enjoying Central Park Wednesday were graced with a once in a lifetime sight, a Snowy Owl.



MORE ACCUWEATHER RESOURCES

Check AccuTrack Radar

School closings and delays

RELATED: "Rising Risk" docuseries explores how those rising sea levels will play out in the lower Manhattan of the late 21st century. Watch now on our CTV apps for Fire, Roku, Apple TV and Android TV

For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathernew yorknew jerseyconnecticutnew york citynewarknassau countywestchester countynew havensnow stormaccuweathersnowwinterweathernyc weatherstormforecast
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
School closings, delays, and early dismissals
AccuTrack Radar
WEATHER
AccuWeather Alert: Cold, calm before the storm
Drone video captures aftermath of landslide in California
Extreme cold grips NY area, residents urged to take precautions
How much snow should we expect Tuesday?
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Massive 11-alarm fire continues to rage at warehouse in New Jersey
CDC says travelers must wear masks on public transportation
Man helping stranded motorist killed by hit-and-run driver in NYC
SOPHIE, Grammy-nominated music producer, dies at age 34
COVID Updates: Feds spent $200M on lost ventilators, watchdog group says
Principal works night shift at Walmart to help students in need
Constitutional ban on legal pot advances in Idaho
Show More
2 nurses who work together discover they are siblings
Suspects in beating say man targeted in attack was no victim
Yankee Stadium being prepared as mega-vaccination site
Community mourns photographer who died from COVID
Family, friends mourn teen basketball star killed in crash
More TOP STORIES News