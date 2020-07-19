Reopen News: NYC Phase 4 reopening set for Monday with some changes

Similar to phase three eliminating indoor dining two weeks ago, phase four will include those sort of scale backs as well.
Zoos will open like everything else with reduced capacity. One-third of the normal crowds will be allowed in tomorrow at Central Park Zoo, Bronx Zoo and the others citywide.
Social distancing signs will be up throughout the zoo, which are mostly outdoors, as a reminder for people to keep distance from each other.
The reopening of the NY Aquarium will be postponed until further guidance from the state.
Phase 4 also means some TV production can start up again along with higher education activities. Professional sports will resume without fans, but museums, movie theaters and malls have to wait. Courts and indoor dining also remains on pause.
Alternate Side Parking also resumes this week, but only one day instead of two. The city will go by the last day on the street sign.
