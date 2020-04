Coronavirus Updates: NYPD officer tests positive for COVID-19

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- An NYPD officer has tested positive for COVID-19, and 17 colleagues are out sick in relation to the coronavirus, according to department officials.Sources tell Eyewitness News that 31 officers have called out sick in the 1st Precinct, but that the other 14 are out NOT in relation to the coronavirus.The NYPD had previously announced three coronavirus cases, including two high-ranking officials.A chief and a deputy commissioner had tested positive for COVID-19 Monday, while a third NYPD member, a school safety agent assigned to a Queens school , tested positive Saturday.