NYPD-demonstrator clashes during George Floyd protests subject of hearing

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- New York Attorney General Letitia James leads a public hearing Wednesday over police interactions with demonstrators during the George Floyd protests.

The Office of the Attorney General has been designated by Governor Andrew Cuomo to investigate interactions between police officers and the public during the recent civil unrest.

Members of the public have been invited to provide testimony during the public hearing, which will be held via video conference.

