Coronavirus News: NYPD detective becomes department's first uniformed officer to die of COVID-19

Detective Cedric Dixon, 48, becomes the third member of the department, after a janitor and an administrative aid, to die from COVID-19.
"We are hurting, we are crying and we continue to fight," Police Commissioner Dermot Shea said.
Dixon, who had preexisting medical conditions including asthma and diabetes, was admitted to North Central Bronx Hospital Wednesday with flu-like symptoms.
He died Saturday morning at the hospital.
Dixon was assigned to the 32nd Precinct Detective Squad in Harlem.
The DEA is deeply saddened to announce the death of Detective Cedric Dixon due to #COVID19. Cedric’s 23 years of dedication to protecting our city is the epitome of “The Greatest Detectives in the World.” Our prayers are with his family. We will forever be here to support them. pic.twitter.com/1xLaORXu6N— Detectives' Endowment Association (@NYCPDDEA) March 28, 2020
"I've spoke to many of his friends and coworkers since this morning. He was known as the person who would do anything to help you," Shea said. "If you had something broken, he was particularly fond of fixing technology and electronics. He is going to be so sorely missed."
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Where are the testing centers
See how our communities are making a difference
Free educational resources for parents and children
How you can help victims of coronavirus
Where is COVID-19 now? and other resources
Coronavirus news and live updates in New York
Coronavirus news and live updates in New Jersey
Coronavirus news and live updates in Connecticut
New York City updates
Long Island updates
How coronavirus is leaving ghost towns in its path
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?
Social distancing: What is it and how does it stop the spread of coronavirus?
Coronavirus closures and cancelations
Coronavirus tips: What Americans need to know
Related Information
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts