Coronavirus News: NYPD detective becomes department's first uniformed officer to die of COVID-19

The DEA is deeply saddened to announce the death of Detective Cedric Dixon due to #COVID19. Cedric’s 23 years of dedication to protecting our city is the epitome of “The Greatest Detectives in the World.” Our prayers are with his family. We will forever be here to support them. pic.twitter.com/1xLaORXu6N — Detectives' Endowment Association (@NYCPDDEA) March 28, 2020

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- A veteran NYPD detective is the first uniformed member of the service to die from coronavirus, the NYPD announced Saturday.Detective Cedric Dixon, 48, becomes the third member of the department, after a janitor and an administrative aid, to die from COVID-19."We are hurting, we are crying and we continue to fight," Police Commissioner Dermot Shea said.Dixon, who had preexisting medical conditions including asthma and diabetes, was admitted to North Central Bronx Hospital Wednesday with flu-like symptoms.He died Saturday morning at the hospital.Dixon was assigned to the 32nd Precinct Detective Squad in Harlem."I've spoke to many of his friends and coworkers since this morning. He was known as the person who would do anything to help you," Shea said. "If you had something broken, he was particularly fond of fixing technology and electronics. He is going to be so sorely missed."----------