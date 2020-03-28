coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus News: NYPD detective becomes department's first uniformed officer to die of COVID-19

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- A veteran NYPD detective is the first uniformed member of the service to die from coronavirus, the NYPD announced Saturday.

Detective Cedric Dixon, 48, becomes the third member of the department, after a janitor and an administrative aid, to die from COVID-19.

"We are hurting, we are crying and we continue to fight," Police Commissioner Dermot Shea said.

Dixon, who had preexisting medical conditions including asthma and diabetes, was admitted to North Central Bronx Hospital Wednesday with flu-like symptoms.

He died Saturday morning at the hospital.

Dixon was assigned to the 32nd Precinct Detective Squad in Harlem.


"I've spoke to many of his friends and coworkers since this morning. He was known as the person who would do anything to help you," Shea said. "If you had something broken, he was particularly fond of fixing technology and electronics. He is going to be so sorely missed."

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



Frequently Asked Questions

Where are the testing centers
See how our communities are making a difference
Free educational resources for parents and children
How you can help victims of coronavirus
Where is COVID-19 now? and other resources
Coronavirus news and live updates in New York

Coronavirus news and live updates in New Jersey
Coronavirus news and live updates in Connecticut
New York City updates
Long Island updates

How coronavirus is leaving ghost towns in its path
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?

Social distancing: What is it and how does it stop the spread of coronavirus?
Coronavirus closures and cancelations
Coronavirus tips: What Americans need to know

Related Information
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus

----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew york citymanhattancoronavirus new york cityhealthnypdabc7ny instagramcoronaviruscoronavirus new yorkcovid 19 pandemicnyc newscovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK CITY
Line at Queens food pantry stretches for 8 blocks
New wireless device detects COVID-19 symptoms
3 more members of NYPD die of COVID-19, bringing total to 41
How Brooklyn kindergarten teacher is making learning special for her students
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3 more members of NYPD die of COVID-19, bringing total to 41
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
Line at Queens food pantry stretches for 8 blocks
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Investigation underway after confrontation with NJ police officers
NY issues advisory for mysterious COVID-related illness in kids
New York appeals state's June 23 presidential primary
Show More
Leaders call for action to protect nursing home residents from COVID-19
LI nurse juggles treating COVID-19 patients, making sure own family doesn't get sick
Airbnb laying off 25% of workforce due to travel decline
NY woman creates ceramic angels to honor hero nurses
Gov. Murphy extends public health emergency declaration by 30 days
More TOP STORIES News