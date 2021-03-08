2 NYPD officers shot and wounded in Brooklyn; suspect in custody

By Eyewitness News
PROSPECT LEFFERTS GARDENS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Two police officers were shot by a gunman who shot his roommate in their apartment in the Prospect Lefferts Gardens section of Brooklyn Sunday night.

One officer was grazed in the leg and a second was struck in his bulletproof vest. They were both taken to Kings County Hospital for treatment. They are both expected to be OK.

The officers, assigned to the 71st Precinct, responded to a 911 call of a man shot by his roommate at around 9:15 p.m.

The man made the 911 call from the closet of his second floor apartment on Hawthorne Street, where he was hiding from the armed suspect

When police arrived, he exited the apartment and opened fire on the officers.

The officers returned fire and the suspect retreated to the apartment.

EMBED More News Videos

A police officer was shot in the chest in Brooklyn on Sunday night, but his bulletproof vest saved him.



After a brief standoff, police were able to get the suspect out of the apartment and take him into custody.

The 44 year old man, who appeared to be emotionally disturbed and was talking to himself, was taken to a local hospital to be checked out. Charges against him are pending.

His 45 year old victim was shot in both legs. He was taken to Kings County Hospital, where he is in stable condition.

A 45 year old woman, believed to be the injured man's girlfriend, who was also in the apartment was not injured.

Two weapons were recovered at the scene.

ALSO READ | NYPD search for gunman seen firing shots inside Manhattan store, 1 injured
EMBED More News Videos

Surveillance videos shows gunman targeting two men.


----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
prospect lefferts gardensnew york citybrooklynofficer injuredpolice shootingnypdshooting
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Disturbing death of 10-year-old boy causing uproar in community
Harry, Meghan delve into tough royal split with Oprah
Trump spotted in NYC first time since leaving office
Family wants answers after woman's bizarre death in NYC
Be Kind: 12-year-old helping hundreds of seniors set up vaccine appointments
2 men arrested in death of 19-year-old found wrapped in plastic
How COVID relief bill will impact New York
Show More
Calls grow for Cuomo to resign from top NY lawmakers
Lawmakers re-introducing legislation to ban non-essential helicopters over NYC
When House votes on COVID bill, Americans get 3rd stimulus check
WWII veteran gets car parade celebration for 100th birthday
Restaurants outside of NYC can increase to 75% capacity soon
More TOP STORIES News