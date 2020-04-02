coronavirus new york

Coronavirus News: Feeding front line heroes during the COVID-19 pandemic

By
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- They say it takes a village, and that's exactly what's playing out at Long Island Jewish Forest Hills and other hospitals during the COVID-19 novel coronavirus pandemic.

Jenny Kim, a mother of four, is the founder of Instagram group Parenthood Together and is part a growing movement in this country to provide free meals to doctors and nurses.

But here's the twist: Kim is also a former small business owner and wanted to somehow help both communities.

"I feel a sense of responsibility to try and take care of all of them," she said. "But it comes down to funding, making sure we have the funds to be able to help restaurants and feed more people."

She reached out to the owner of Bebop Deli in Hempstead, which like other restaurants was in financial trouble.

She had a proposal. She'd raise money through her Instagram page and pay him to cook meals which, would then be delivered to hospitals.

"I said, 'Listen, if you want to be the catalyst and help me be one of the first deliveries, and let's get this concept growing. I'm in, are you in?'" she said. "So he's like, 'OK, let's do it.'"

She's raised roughly $19,000 so far, with a goal of $50,000.

Dozens of other restaurants now want in, and people all over the country are reaching out wanting to do the same thing in their cities.

"Every time I get the photos and videos, I'm like in tears crying," she said. "It's amazing."

To get involved, visit Parenthood Together on Instagram.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



Where are the testing centers
See how our communities are making a difference
Free educational resources for parents and children
How you can help victims of coronavirus



Coronavirus news and live updates in New York
Coronavirus news and live updates in New Jersey
Coronavirus news and live updates in Connecticut
New York City updates

Long Island updates



How coronavirus is leaving ghost towns in its path
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?
Social distancing: What is it and how does it stop the spread of coronavirus?
Coronavirus closures and cancelations
Coronavirus tips: What Americans need to know

Related Information
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew yorknew york cityqueensmedicalcoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus long islandcoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkcoronavirus westchester countycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakbe kindcovid 19healthfoodhospitalhealth carenursesdoctorscommunityvirus
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK
Line at Queens food pantry stretches for 8 blocks
Most NY coronavirus patients are retired or unemployed, survey finds
New York appeals state's June 23 presidential primary
Nonprofit mails spa boxes to women fighting breast cancer amid COVID-19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3 more members of NYPD die of COVID-19, bringing total to 41
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
Line at Queens food pantry stretches for 8 blocks
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Investigation underway after confrontation with NJ police officers
NY issues advisory for mysterious COVID-related illness in kids
New York appeals state's June 23 presidential primary
Show More
Leaders call for action to protect nursing home residents from COVID-19
LI nurse juggles treating COVID-19 patients, making sure own family doesn't get sick
Airbnb laying off 25% of workforce due to travel decline
NY woman creates ceramic angels to honor hero nurses
Gov. Murphy extends public health emergency declaration by 30 days
More TOP STORIES News