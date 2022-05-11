hate crime

LI man arrested for a hate crime after making anti-Arab remarks, trying to run over man: police

HAUPPAUGE, Long Island (WABC) -- A Long Island man was arrested for attempting to run over someone else in an apparent hate crime.

Peter Domenichello, 55, made anti-Arab comments at two men in the parking lot of Smith Haven Plaza in Lake Grove on May 4 before driving his car at one of the men.



The victim was able to evade being struck and entered his car. Domenichello then drove at the victim's car but didn't hit it, according to police.

Domenichello also made anti-Arab remarks to several other people while in the Plaza moments before the incident.

The Hate Crime Unit detectives arrested Domenichello after conducting an investigation.

Domenichello was charged with reckless endangerment as a hate crime, which is a felony under New York State law.

