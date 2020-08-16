Extreme lightning causing large power outages around California

SAN FRANCISCO, California -- The storm that has brought dry lightning, heavy wind gusts and even some rain to California's Bay Area on Sunday morning has caused numerous large power outages in addition to vegetation fires.
The red flag and dry lightning fire danger warning for the Bay Area has been extended through 11 a.m. Monday.
Major outages in PG&E's service area include 15,000 customers in Sonoma County, 8,000 in Marin County, 6,000 in the San Lorenzo/Hayward area and 4,000 in South Bay, along with a large number of smaller outages around the region.
Silicon Valley Power, the municipal energy provider for the city of Santa Clara, said it is receiving so many calls about outages that its telephone system is overloaded. "We won't be able to respond to inquiries about estimated restoration until we investigate," the agency said.
At least four separate large outages are affecting a total of 7,821 customers, the energy provider said.
