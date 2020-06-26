Reopen News: NYC Phase 3 plans to be unveiled by Mayor de Blasio Friday

Phase 3 includes the start of indoor dining at 50% capacity for restaurants, with tables at least 6 feet apart.
Still to come: details on things like what indoor dining will actually look like.
Employees will be expected to wear masks at all times, and customers will have to wear them until they're sitting down.
The hope is to keep the infection and hospitalization numbers down while allowing the restaurants the ability to survive.
"Right now the data keeps saying that we're doing right," said Mayor de Blasio. "But I think the important part is to constantly provide education, to constantly provide the free face coverings to keep people tight and disciplined, because we're not out of the woods."
Also in Phase 3, outdoor recreation like basketball, tennis, volleyball, handball and soccer can resume as the city reinstalls nets and goals at city-run facilities.
Dog runs will be allowed to reopen, and bocce games can resume as well.
When it comes to team sports like basketball, the city is still recommending only individual or distant group training.
There will be park ambassadors to hand out mask and educate the crowds.
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
abc7NY Phase Tracker:
COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates
UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut
REOPENING INFORMATION
What's Open, What's Closed
Reopening New York State
Reopening New Jersey
Reopening Connecticut
RELATED INFORMATION
Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News
Stimulus check scams and other coronavirus hoaxes
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Total count of NYC, Long Island COVID-19 cases based on patient address