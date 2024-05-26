Woman charged with murder, arson in death of man in Brooklyn apartment fire

The NYPD arrested and charged 65-year-old Jennifer Rochard in connection to the fatal Brooklyn apartment fire.

The NYPD arrested and charged 65-year-old Jennifer Rochard in connection to the fatal Brooklyn apartment fire.

The NYPD arrested and charged 65-year-old Jennifer Rochard in connection to the fatal Brooklyn apartment fire.

The NYPD arrested and charged 65-year-old Jennifer Rochard in connection to the fatal Brooklyn apartment fire.

BEDFORD STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A woman has been arrested and charged in the death of a man killed in an apartment fire in Brooklyn late Friday night.

65-year-old Jennifer Rochard is charged with murder and arson after firefighters found 70-year-old Vetus Roberts unresponsive in his bedroom.

Police responded to the scene around 11:15 p.m. on Friday for reports of smoke coming from inside of Roberts' apartment at 371 Monroe St.

Upon arrival, officers found the 70-year-old unconscious. Roberts was pronounced dead at the scene.

A source tells Eyewitness News that Rochard is the victim's girlfriend.

"I smelled the smoke and then my son ran up to everybody's door, banging on it to let them know to let's get out of this smoke, and then we all ran out," one neighbor said.

Upon further examination, FDNY marshals deemed that the fire was intentionally set and that Roberts was murdered, though it is not clear how he died.

First responders transported Rochard to Woodhull Medical Center for smoke inhalation.

The investigation remains ongoing.

ALSO READ | NYPD officers rescue injured puppy in Washington Heights

Janice Yu has the story of Rocket's rescue.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.