Suspect in custody after tourist slashed in unprovoked attack on Upper West Side

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- The suspect believed to have slashed a 55-year-old tourist from Denmark on the Upper West Side is in custody Thursday.

No charges were immediately filed against 25-year-old Joshua Zinberg, who lives on the Upper West Side and has had previous interactions with police.

He is currently being evaluated at Mount Sinai West.

It happened Wednesday near 114 W. 86th Street Wednesday morning just before 10:30 a.m. The victim, a former professional soccer player, was walking with friends near West 86 Street and Columbus Avenue.

Zinberg was taken into custody at around 1 a.m. Thursday morning. His mother had come into the precinct last night after seeing her son on the news. Detectives already had his name from past interactions.

Detectives recovered surveillance video showing the suspect took his knife out of the trunk of his car before stabbing the victim.

The victim was treated at nearby Mount Sinai Hospital and is expected to recover.

The slashing comes the same week as the fatal stabbings of three people in unprovoked attacks elsewhere in Manhattan. A man is charged with three counts of murder in that case.

