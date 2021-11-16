the countdown

The Countdown: President Biden signs infrastructure bill; Steve Bannon indicted

By Eyewitness News
The Countdown: Biden signs infrastructure bill; Bannon indicted

NEW YORK (WABC) -- "The Countdown" is here to get you caught up with all of the day's political news.

Today's political headlines:



Pres. Biden signs infrastructure bill into law

President Joe Biden signed the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package into law Monday afternoon, seeking a jolt of momentum for his presidency as he commemorates a major legislative victory with pomp and circumstance on the White House South Lawn.

What President Biden's infrastructure plan means for NY, NJ, CT
The bill will provide an influx of money to the Tri-State area, with New York set to receive $170 billion. More than $10 billion will go to the MTA for expansion and upgrades, while roads, bridges and electric-vehicle charging infrastructure has been allocated nearly $13 billion.

Steve Bannon surrenders to face contempt charges
Longtime Trump ally Steve Bannon appeared before a judge on Monday to face criminal contempt charges for defying a subpoena from Congress' Jan. 6 committee, then declared combatively outside court that he was "taking on the Biden regime" in fighting the charges.

Alex Jones liable for defamation in Sandy Hook 'hoax' case
A judge has found Infowars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones liable for damages in lawsuits brought by parents of Sandy Hook shooting victims.

----------
