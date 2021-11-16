The Countdown: President Biden signs infrastructure bill; Steve Bannon indicted

You can watch it online, on the ABC7NY app or on our Connected TV apps for Fire, Roku, Apple TV and Android TV. Click here to learn more.
Today's political headlines:
Pres. Biden signs infrastructure bill into law
President Joe Biden signed the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package into law Monday afternoon, seeking a jolt of momentum for his presidency as he commemorates a major legislative victory with pomp and circumstance on the White House South Lawn.
What President Biden's infrastructure plan means for NY, NJ, CT
The bill will provide an influx of money to the Tri-State area, with New York set to receive $170 billion. More than $10 billion will go to the MTA for expansion and upgrades, while roads, bridges and electric-vehicle charging infrastructure has been allocated nearly $13 billion.
Steve Bannon surrenders to face contempt charges
Longtime Trump ally Steve Bannon appeared before a judge on Monday to face criminal contempt charges for defying a subpoena from Congress' Jan. 6 committee, then declared combatively outside court that he was "taking on the Biden regime" in fighting the charges.
Alex Jones liable for defamation in Sandy Hook 'hoax' case
A judge has found Infowars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones liable for damages in lawsuits brought by parents of Sandy Hook shooting victims.
