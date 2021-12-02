The Countdown: Omicron variant detected in US; Roe v. Wade in jeopardy?

You can watch it online, on the ABC7NY app or on our Connected TV apps for Fire, Roku, Apple TV and Android TV. Click here to learn more.
Today's political headlines:
1st case of omicron COVID-19 variant identified in US, Dr. Fauci says
The U.S. recorded its first confirmed case of the omicron variant Wednesday - a person in California who had been to South Africa - as scientists around the world raced to establish whether the new, mutant version of the coronavirus is more dangerous than previous ones.
Trump was COVID positive before debate, ex-aide says in book
Donald Trump tested positive for COVID-19 three days before his first presidential debate in September 2020 with Joe Biden and days earlier than that diagnosis was previously disclosed, according to a book by Trump's former chief of staff.
Supreme Court Justices signal they'll OK new abortion limits, may toss Roe v. Wade
The Supreme Court's conservative majority on Wednesday signaled it would uphold Mississippi's 15-week ban on abortion and may go much further to overturn the nationwide right to abortion that has existed for nearly 50 years.
Harris condemns Russian test of anti-satellite weapon at Biden administration's first space council meeting
Leaders from all corners of the US government condemned Russia's recent test of an anti-satellite weapon on Wednesday at the inaugural meeting of the National Space Council under the Biden administration, calling for accelerating the development of rules and norms in space.
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts Submit a News Tip