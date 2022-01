The Countdown: Omicron variant detected in US; Roe v. Wade in jeopardy?

Today's political headlines:

NEW YORK (WABC) -- "The Countdown" is here to get you caught up with all of the day's political news.You can watch it online, on the ABC7NY app or on our Connected TV apps for Fire, Roku, Apple TV and Android TV.to learn more.The U.S. recorded its first confirmed case of the omicron variant Wednesday - a person in California who had been to South Africa - as scientists around the world raced to establish whether the new, mutant version of the coronavirus is more dangerous than previous ones.Donald Trump tested positive for COVID-19 three days before his first presidential debate in September 2020 with Joe Biden and days earlier than that diagnosis was previously disclosed, according to a book by Trump's former chief of staff.The Supreme Court's conservative majority on Wednesday signaled it would uphold Mississippi's 15-week ban on abortion and may go much further to overturn the nationwide right to abortion that has existed for nearly 50 years.Leaders from all corners of the US government condemned Russia's recent test of an anti-satellite weapon on Wednesday at the inaugural meeting of the National Space Council under the Biden administration, calling for accelerating the development of rules and norms in space.----------