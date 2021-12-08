the countdown

The Countdown: Stakes high during Biden, Putin meeting; Hochul leads in new poll

The Countdown: Stakes high during Biden, Putin meeting

NEW YORK (WABC) -- "The Countdown" is here to get you caught up with all of the day's political news.

Today's political headlines:



Biden to warn Putin of economy-jarring sanctions if he invades Ukraine

President Joe Biden is ready to warn Vladimir Putin during a video call Tuesday that Russia will face economy-jarring sanctions if it invades neighboring Ukraine as the U.S. president seeks a diplomatic solution to deal with the tens of thousands of Russian troops massed near the Ukraine border.

Attorney says Meadows won't cooperate with Jan. 6 panel
In an abrupt reversal, an attorney for former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows said his client will not cooperate with a House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, citing a breakdown in negotiations with the panel.

Poll shows big lead for Hochul in race for NY governor
New York Governor Kathy Hochul has a big lead in the Democratic race for governor, according to the Siena College poll.

