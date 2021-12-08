The Countdown: Stakes high during Biden, Putin meeting; Hochul leads in new poll

You can watch it online, on the ABC7NY app or on our Connected TV apps for Fire, Roku, Apple TV and Android TV. Click here to learn more.
Today's political headlines:
Biden to warn Putin of economy-jarring sanctions if he invades Ukraine
President Joe Biden is ready to warn Vladimir Putin during a video call Tuesday that Russia will face economy-jarring sanctions if it invades neighboring Ukraine as the U.S. president seeks a diplomatic solution to deal with the tens of thousands of Russian troops massed near the Ukraine border.
Attorney says Meadows won't cooperate with Jan. 6 panel
In an abrupt reversal, an attorney for former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows said his client will not cooperate with a House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, citing a breakdown in negotiations with the panel.
Poll shows big lead for Hochul in race for NY governor
New York Governor Kathy Hochul has a big lead in the Democratic race for governor, according to the Siena College poll.
