The Countdown: Biden, Putin's crucial call; 'Build Back Better' bill

The Countdown: Biden, Putin's crucial call; 'Build Back Better' bill

NEW YORK (WABC) -- "The Countdown" is here to get you caught up with all of the day's political news.

Today's political headlines:



Beyond Ukraine, plenty of issues for Biden-Putin talks
Russia's military buildup on the border with Ukraine will be the top focus of talks between President Joe Biden and Russia's Vladimir Putin on Tuesday, but there are plenty of other thorny issues on the table as well, including cyberattacks, human rights, and US-Russian relations that a Kremlin spokesman says are overall in "a rather dire state."

Biden touts savings on insulin and other drugs for Americans
President Joe Biden pledged Monday that his social agenda legislation would deliver tangible savings on prescription drugs for all Americans. Relief that consumers have clamored for is now in sight, he asserted.

White House announces US diplomatic boycott of 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing

The Biden administration will not send any diplomatic representatives to the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing as a statement against Chinese human rights abuses in Xinjiang, White House press secretary Jen Psaki announced Monday.

