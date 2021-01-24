Up Close: President Biden's challenges, coronavirus vaccine distribution, Trump's impeachment trial

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- This past week, Joe Biden officially became the 46th President of the United States.He begins taking steps towards unifying a divided country after the past president is accused of inspiring an insurgence on the Capitol building.U.S. Sen. Robert Menendez, from New Jersey, weighs in on Donald Trump's impeachment trial and the challenges President Biden now faces.Plus, a year ago this past week, the first confirmed case of the coronavirus was reported in the United States.A man in Washington State, outside of Seattle, had just traveled back from Wuhan, China.Since that day, there have been over 25 million confirmed cases and more than 410,000 deaths -- and the numbers keep growing.It is estimated that we will hit half a million deaths sometime next month.Dr. Richard Besser, former Medical Editor for ABC News and President CEO of the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, explains why the vaccine's distribution is taking longer than expected.Also, ABC News Political Director Rick Klein and Political Consultant Hank Sheinkopf speak about the present issues the new administration needs to tackle and Donald Trump's impeachment trial.Up Close with Bill Ritter airs Sunday mornings at 11:00 on Channel 7.