Extra Time: Pride weekend security preps; submersible implosion latest

In this edition of 'Eyewitness News Extra Time,' we have the latest details on security preparations for this weekend's Pride events.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- In this edition of 'Eyewitness News Extra Time,' we have the latest details on security preparations for this weekend's Pride events.

The NYPD is stepping up patrols with so many Pride events happening around the city this weekend.

There's no credible threat currently, but with so many people set to celebrate in the streets, police aren't taking any chances.

Eyewitness News reporter CeFaan Kim has the details.

Here are the other major headlines from Friday's show:

Brooklyn subway surfing death

A teen is on the long road to recovery after falling from the top of a subway train while subway surfing alongside his best friend who sadly did not make it. Fourteen-year-olds Windinson Garcia and Brian Crespo got on top of a Manhattan-bound L train at the Broadway Junction stop Thursday afternoon and were knocked off when the train entered the tunnel before reaching the Bushwick-Aberdeen Ave stop.

Titanic submersible implosion

The tragic implosion of the OceanGate submersible headed for the Titanic wreck is still making headlines Friday. Now the focus is on what went wrong?

ABC's Reena Roy has the latest.

Titan submersible's connection to novella 'Futile'

Legendary filmmaker and director of "Titanic" James Cameron went viral for his analysis and criticism on ABC of the submersible that imploded. Believe it or not, this isn't the only convergence of fiction and reality when it comes to this story. The Titanic sank in 1912. Fourteen years prior, author Morgan Robertson released a novella titled "Futility," which was a fictional tale of the world's longest and fastest ship, considered to be unsinkable, setting sail from Great Britain before striking an iceberg in the Atlantic Ocean, sinking and killing nearly everyone on board. The name of the ship in the novella? Titan. The same name of OceanGate's submersible that imploded.

I-95 reopening

Interstate 95 reopened Friday less than two weeks after a deadly collapse in Philadelphia, a quicker-than-expected rebuild to get traffic flowing again on a heavily traveled stretch of the East Coast's main north-south highway. Workers put the finishing touches on an interim six-lane roadway that will serve motorists during construction of a permanent bridge. Crews worked around the clock and wrapped up ahead of schedule, allaying fears the critical highway would be closed for many weeks.

You can watch 'Eyewitness News Extra Time' live Monday-Friday at 6:30 p.m. on ABC7NY.com or our ABC7NY app on Roku, FireTV, Apple TV and Android TV.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.