Coronavirus Updates: Brooklyn principal 1 of 125 COVID-19 deaths in NYC

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A high school principal in New York City has died of coronavirus.Dezann Romain ran the Brooklyn Democracy Academy in Brownsville.NYC Councilmember Mark Treyger announced her death on Monday evening.Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza released the following statement:"This is painful for all of us, and I extend my deepest condolences to the Brooklyn Democracy Academy community, and the family of Principal Romain. We're all experiencing a deep sense of confusion, uncertainty and sadness and it's more important than ever to provide support to one another. We'll be there for the students and staff through whatever means necessary during this impossibly difficult time."Treyger said her death should serve as a wake-up call "for DOHMH, DOE, and City Hall around their collective response to COVID-19 cases in school buildings, even as students are learning from home."At least 125 people have died of COVID-19 in New York City.