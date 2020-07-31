Inmates use bedsheets to escape from 12th floor of Oklahoma jail; Manhunt underway for 1 escapee

Officials told KOCO-TV that at around 5:30 a.m. Friday, Oklahoma County Detention Center inmates Jose Hernandez and Pablo Robledo broke a cell window and shimmied down the building using linens tied together.
During the escape attempted, Hernandez broke his leg and was detained around 7:00 a.m.
Robledo escaped, and a manhunt is underway involving local, state and federal departments.
***ESCAPEE***— Oklahoma City Police (@OKCPD) July 31, 2020
This morning Pablo Daniel Robledo escaped from the Oklahoma County Jail. Mr. Robledo was in jail for murdering someone in March of last year. If you see Mr. Robledo or have info on his whereabouts, call 911 immediately. pic.twitter.com/Rk1ZBrVMOQ
KOCO-TV reported that records show Robledo was booked into the Oklahoma County Jail in June 2019 on several charges, including first-degree murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and misdemeanor domestic abuse.