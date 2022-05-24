Police continue search for suspect in Q train fatal shooting in Chinatown

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11874920" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> It only takes five minutes to hear how loved and respected Mr. Gill is at Glenfield Middle School.

CHINATOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police recovered the gun used to kill Daniel Enriquez aboard a Manhattan-bound subway and believe they know the identity of the suspect.The person they want to talk to is a 25-year-old Brooklyn resident with about 20 prior arrests, including an outstanding gun charge from last year. He also has prior arrests for assault, robbery, menacing and grand larceny.The gunman killed the financial researcher, who was employed by Goldman Sachs, without any provocation on Sunday morning while Enriquez was on his way to brunch.The NYPD believes the suspect handed the gun off to a homeless man as he fled the Canal Street station. The homeless man, in turn, sold the gun for $10 to a third person, who reported it to police.Despite this shooting happening in the middle of the day, NYPD Transit has brought back the train patrol force.This means more officers walking trains and platforms late in the evening and overnight in high crime areas.This unit was rolled out earlier this month before Sunday's shooting.Mayor Eric Adams is also proposing gun detection technology as a way to stop the flow of guns."We need to make sure we are deploying our personnel appropriately. We are going to do an analysis to see what did we miss. It would become easier if we are able to use some of this technology we are looking for and to make sure that we zero in on those areas that we missed. That's the goal. We are going to get it right," Adams said.Gun detection technology will not be in every station, and this subway line is not a high crime line or area.It's not clear if any of these measures would've stopped this shooting.Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). All calls will be kept anonymous.The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577.----------