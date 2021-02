Leaders in Queens ask community to stand together against rise in anti-Asian attacks

EMBED >More News Videos Police in Queens arrested a man, accused of assaulting an Asian woman waiting in line outside a bakery Tuesday afternoon.

QUEENS (WABC) -- Community leaders came together in Queens to fight back against hate crimes targeting Asian Americans.Queens is a borough where 200 languages are spoken, but on Monday, there was one unifying message: there is no place for hate.Community leaders condemned a rash of hate crimes in the city.Last week alone a swastika was drawn on a Rego Park synagogue and four Asian New Yorkers were assaulted in three separate incidents.Since the pandemic began, Asian Americans have been increasingly targeted."The community members feel and still feel afraid for their safety because of everything that's been going on in our city and around the country," said Brian Chen with the Chinese American Planning Council.The NYPD sent its leader of the newly created Asian Hate Crimes Task Force to Monday's news conference."On behalf of the community and the NYPD, I would like to say, hate is not tolerated, violence is not tolerated, the days of our Asian American victims taking it on the streets and moving on, those days are over, NYC will hold you accountable," said Deputy Inspector Stewart Loo.There was also a call to stop downplaying the attacks on Asian Americans and to bring their attackers to justice."We are investigating 30 cases in the last year of alleged hate crimes," said Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz.And those cases are just in Queens. The city as a whole is dealing with many more.----------