Reopening New Jersey: Racetracks, casinos, amusement parks welcome back customers

The easing of restrictions comes ahead of the July 4th holiday weekend, but indoor dining remains off limits.
Racetracks, playgrounds, museums, aquariums, libraries, bowling allies, batting cages, as well as amusement and water parks can all open their doors.
And casinos can reopen at 25 percent capacity.
But everywhere you can now go, you must wear a mask.
"For us to continue down this road back, everyone needs to be an example of personal responsibility," said Murphy. "It isn't up to some of us to beat COVID-19. It's up to every single one of the 9 million of us."
Among places fans will be able to visit again is the Meadowlands racetrack in East Rutherford.
They will be opening their grandstand at 25 percent capacity, requiring everyone to wear face coverings and also get their temperature checked before entering.
FanDuel Sports book will also begin accepting on-site bets on other sporting events - not that there are many sports to bet on right now.
One thing not returning to New Jersey on Thursday is indoor dining.
The governor initially said it would start heading into the holiday weekend.
But given the new spike in cases in other parts of the country, indoor dining is on an indefinite pause.
