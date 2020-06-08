Reopen News: MTA accelerates several subway projects while ridership down

The MTA is accelerating $2 billion in capital projects. Rehabilitation of the F Train Rutger's tube will begin in July, four years ahead of schedule. It will employ similar techniques used to rehabilitate the L Train.
They will also accelerate the construction of 11 ADA compliant stations, including 24 new elevators.
The stations include:
-57th Street
-Bedford Park
-Chambers Street
-Times Square Shuttle
-59th Street/4th Avenue
-Astoria Boulevard
-Eastern Parkway
-149th Street-Grand Concourse White Plains Road
-149th Street-Grand Concourse/Jerome
-Tremont Avenue
-Avenue H
Rehabilitation of 138th Street Grand Concourse Station will be completed one month early in October 2020.
The MTA is also accelerating repairs of steel, concrete defects and leaks in the 2/3, 4/5 trains Eastern Parkway line in Brooklyn.
They say work will increase 25% during overnight closure, shaving 10 months off the project.
