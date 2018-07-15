Residents rescued from fire at apartment building in Brooklyn

A dozen people, including several firefighters were injured when fire ripped through a building in Brooklyn on Sunday.The 2-alarm fire broke out on the second floor of a building above a pharmacy on Flatbush Avenue in Prospect Lefferts Gardens.Residents had to be rescued off of the fire escape so they could run to safety/Fire officials say flames are under control, but the heat, along with the number of residents inside created challenges.The cause of the fire remains under investigation.----------