Residents rescued from fire at apartment building in Brooklyn

PROSPECT LEFFERTS GARDENS, Brooklyn (WABC) --A dozen people, including several firefighters were injured when fire ripped through a building in Brooklyn on Sunday.
The 2-alarm fire broke out on the second floor of a building above a pharmacy on Flatbush Avenue in Prospect Lefferts Gardens.
Residents had to be rescued off of the fire escape so they could run to safety/
Fire officials say flames are under control, but the heat, along with the number of residents inside created challenges.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
