coronavirus new york

Reopen NY: New legislation would give NYC restaurants more room to serve outside

By
MANHATTAN, New York (WABC) -- While New York City waits for the green light to start reopening, there is a plan in place that could give restaurants more room to serve people outside when they do re-open.

The legislation that would allow more outdoor space and seating for restaurants is being introduced Thursday.

However, that didn't stop some people from getting a head start on Wednesday night.

On Restaurant Row in Hell's Kitchen's theater district, some patrons were spotted sitting at a table outside in the warm summer sun and having sangria and tapas.

"We're trying to stay safe and keep people in their own little groups, there aren't many cars coming through, there's no Broadway," restaurant manager Judith Shapiro said.

The legislation would have the city identify open spaces like sidewalks, streets, and plazas where restaurants and bars can serve outside -- and create a streamlined permitting process.

Restaurant owner Jeremy Wladis on the Upper West Side said he will take all the help he can get.

"If rent was free, we couldn't make it right now, we can't pay anything but the team and the food and beverage," Wladis said.

What he is asking for on Columbus Avenue is just one lane on each side of the avenue, and for only part of the day: from lunch to dinner.

Even that wouldn't be enough to make up for the losses, but it would at least give them a fighting chance.

"Restaurants cannot wait any longer," said Andrew Rigie, the executive director of NYC Hospitality Alliance. "They need money, they need customers, and you can tell New Yorkers are out and about. There's beautiful weather, so they're going to be out regardless."

Mayor Bill de Blasio backs the idea and identified several official bar-heavy areas where he thinks this could work.

"It is not part of phase one, but it is something we'll have more to say on soon," de Basio said.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates

UPDATES
New York state
New Jersey
New York City
Long Island
Connecticut

Grieving the lost: Tri-State residents who have died
REOPENING INFORMATION

What's Open, What's Closed
Reopening New York State
Reopening New Jersey
Reopening Connecticut

RELATED INFORMATION
Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News
Stimulus check scams and other coronavirus hoaxes
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus

Total count of NYC, Long Island COVID-19 cases based on patient address
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinknew yorknew york citymedicalreopen nyccoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkreopen nycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthandrew cuomobarfoodrestaurant
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK
COVID fueled NYC budget deficit could lead to police, teacher layoffs
Giant memorial mural pays tribute to COVID-19 victims
Times Square goes dark to show support for NYC businesses
'Miracle preemie' born to mom in coma goes home from LI hospital
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
UConn student accused of deadly crime spree arrested in Maryland
Giant memorial mural pays tribute to COVID-19 victims
Times Square goes dark to show support for NYC businesses
Police: Sketch released of man who groped child in Central Park
Cops: Driver high on drugs fatally hits 4-year-old on Long Island
US deaths from coronavirus surpass 100,000 milestone
4 hit by falling tree branch in Riverside Park
Show More
AccuWeather: Clouds, humidity spotty showers
Price hike: New Jersey to increase tolls on 2 major highways
Long Island enters Phase 1 of reopening, but not everything open
Historic SpaceX launch postponed due to stormy weather
Disney World proposes reopening dates
More TOP STORIES News