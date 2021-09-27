NJ launches 'Return and Earn' back to work program to curb unemployment in state

The state is launching the "Return & Earn" program to assist unemployed workers in their return to work and help small businesses fill the positions they need to fill to grow, thrive, and lead our economic recovery.
Workers hired through "Return & Earn" will receive a $500 return to work bonus in their first paycheck. Candidates must work full-time with at least 32 hours a week.
Eligible businesses must have 100 or fewer current employees, and the positions to be filled must pay at least $15 per hour.
Employers may receive up to $10,000 in wage subsidies to hire and train new employees for up to six months.
The wage subsidy will cover 50% of wages for up to six months for new employees.
The subsidy is capped at $10,000 per new employee and at $40,000 per employer.
