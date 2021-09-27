coronavirus new jersey

NJ launches 'Return and Earn' back to work program to curb unemployment in state

Coronavirus Update New Jersey
By Eyewitness News
Governor Murphy announces 'Return and Earn' program

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- Governor Phil Murphy announced a new program aimed at getting unemployed New Jerseyans back to work.

The state is launching the "Return & Earn" program to assist unemployed workers in their return to work and help small businesses fill the positions they need to fill to grow, thrive, and lead our economic recovery.

Workers hired through "Return & Earn" will receive a $500 return to work bonus in their first paycheck. Candidates must work full-time with at least 32 hours a week.

Eligible businesses must have 100 or fewer current employees, and the positions to be filled must pay at least $15 per hour.

Employers may receive up to $10,000 in wage subsidies to hire and train new employees for up to six months.



The wage subsidy will cover 50% of wages for up to six months for new employees.

The subsidy is capped at $10,000 per new employee and at $40,000 per employer.

Related topics:
careersnew jerseymedicalcoronavirus new jerseycoronavirusreopen new jerseycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19governor phil murphyhealthnew jerseynew jersey newsunemploymentjobs
