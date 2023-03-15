Tiempo Vault: Rita Moreno and Raul Julia in 1983

As "Tiempo" celebrates 40 years, we are sharing classic moments like this 1983 interview with actors Rita Moreno and Raul Julia.

The segment begins with co-host Anna Carbonell in a WABC-TV control room with Julia and Moreno and then continues with Moreno and Carbonell in a one-on-one discussion.

This clip is courtesy of Carbonell, an original co-host of the show. See an extended interview with her and former hosts Miguel Pérez and David Novarro here. And watch the complete 40th anniversary special here.

Tiempo airs Sundays at 11:30 a.m. on Channel 7, and wherever you stream us. Back episodes can be viewed here.