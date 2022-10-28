Rockaway Beach restortation enters second phase a decade after destruction from Superstorm Sandy

The restoration project has been delayed for years, but part two of the federally funded project is now underway.

ROCKAWAYS, Queens (WABC) -- A decade after Superstorm Sandy some communities are still recovering from the storm's destruction.

The Far Rockaways in Queens experienced 10-foot storm surges that took out homes and businesses.

Now, work continues so communities are protected and the shoreline reinforce against damage from future storms.

Ten years ago buildings were reduced to piles of rubble and the boardwalk was destroyed leaving the area unrecognizable and with millions of dollars oin damage.

Part one of this project was building out stone structures to protect the beach from erosion.

Now contractors for the Army Corps of Engineers are replacing about seven miles of the shoreline with 250-foot-wide beaches.

They are also building more durable dunes by driving reinforcing sheet pilings into the ground and covering them with sand.

But not everyone agrees the project is worth the $350 million price tag.

"It's a bandaid on a problem," S. Jeffress Williams from the U.S. Geological Survey said. "I mean we have a serious climate change problem. We're going to get and are getting more intense storms. We are getting, and it's going to get much worse accelerated sea rise."

The Army Corps of Engineers along with city leaders will give more detail about the projects Friday.

Governor Kathy Hochul will be at a church in the Far Rockaways later Friday to commemorate the 10-year anniversary.

