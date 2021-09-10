September 11th anniversary: Pataki, Giuliani reunite with NYPD, FDNY officials for 1st time

A press conference is scheduled for this afternoon.
Joining them will be former-Deputy Mayor Rudy Washington, who was responsible for the City's recovery efforts at the time, who is suffering with a respiratory illness caused by the plume of pollution at Ground Zero.
The government, law enforcement, and emergency services officials that led New York through the City's darkest hours will offer details about the heroic efforts to save lives at the World Trade Center, and the massive recovery effort that brought emergency crews from across the nation to Ground Zero.
Officials will discuss how the NYPD counterterrorism unit has changed in the wake of 9/11 and how FDNY and emergency services treats disasters and acts of terrorism.
They plan to describe the effects of 9/11 and how it relates to today in the war on terrorism.
