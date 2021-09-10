september 11th

September 11th anniversary: Pataki, Giuliani reunite with NYPD, FDNY officials for 1st time

By Eyewitness News
Fmr. Governor Pataki and Fmr. Mayor Giuliani reunite for 9/11 anniversary

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Former New York Governor George Pataki and former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani will reunite with NYPD and FDNY officials for the first time since the September 11 attacks.

A press conference is scheduled for this afternoon.

Joining them will be former-Deputy Mayor Rudy Washington, who was responsible for the City's recovery efforts at the time, who is suffering with a respiratory illness caused by the plume of pollution at Ground Zero.

The government, law enforcement, and emergency services officials that led New York through the City's darkest hours will offer details about the heroic efforts to save lives at the World Trade Center, and the massive recovery effort that brought emergency crews from across the nation to Ground Zero.



Officials will discuss how the NYPD counterterrorism unit has changed in the wake of 9/11 and how FDNY and emergency services treats disasters and acts of terrorism.

They plan to describe the effects of 9/11 and how it relates to today in the war on terrorism.

CLICK HERE for more Eyewitness News reflections, photos and stories marking the anniversary of 9/11

'Eyewitness to 9/11: Behind the Lens' reveals untold stories, rare video of America's darkest day

On the 20th anniversary of 9/11, we hear from the Eyewitness News journalists who were there, in the streets, in the air, and in the newsroom, reporting on the events as the tragedy unfolded, capturing the unforgettable video of that day, and risking their lives to tell the world what was happening.



How reporter N.J. Burkett and his photographer escaped Twin Towers collapse
Eyewitness News reporter N.J. Burkett and photographer Marty Glembotzky rushed down to the World Trade Center on September 11, 2001. While shooting a standup right below the burning towers, the first tower began to collapse.



In memory of Don DiFranco, WABC engineer killed on 9/11
WABC-TV engineer Don DiFranco was working at the Channel 7 transmitter site on the 110th floor of the World Trade Center North Tower when terrorists flew a hijacked American Airlines jet into the building on September 11, 2001.

