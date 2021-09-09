coronavirus long island

Coronavirus News: Debate over masks in the classroom gets heated across Long Island

COVID-19 News and Information
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Debate over masks in the classroom gets heated across Long Island

MASSAPEQUA, Nassau County (WABC) -- The school mask debate has perhaps been most heated in districts across Long Island and parents on both sides of the battle are speaking out.

It looked like back to school night in Massapequa, but parents there were signing petitions to let the school district know they want to be able to decide whether their child wears a mask in school.

They held a parade recently too through the streets of Massapequa. The issue first surfaced back in June.

Parents were concerned that not being able to breathe in stifling, hot classrooms was more of a threat to their children than COVID.

The infection rate was low at that point.

The issue morphed when then-New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced in early August the state would leave decisions on mask wearing in schools up to individual school districts.

Parents started to make their voices heard at school board meetings across Long Island.

Some of them said wearing masks all day is causing physical and mental health issues for their children.

Others said it's necessary.

"Scientifically, requiring masks to be worn inside makes sense right now," one parent said.

Then less than three weeks after Cuomo's announcement, Gov. Kathy Hochul, on her first day in office said:

"I'm immediately directing the New York State Department of Health to institute universal masking for anyone entering our schools."

Long Island School Board meetings were suddenly not so civil. Some people said they feel their parental rights are being trampled.

The issue keeps expanding.

Last week six students at Islip Middle School showed up to their first day of school without masks. They were taken out of their classrooms and their parents had to pick them up.

That same week the Locust Valley School board voted to retain a law firm to fight the state's universal mask mandate for schools.

Dr. Bruce Farber with Northwell Health says masks are safe for children and are critical in assuring schools can stay open.

"We're going to have a lot of trouble and going to need a lot of luck to get through this school year without multiple closings and localized outbreaks and the last thing we want to do is make that worse by removing a simple and safe measure although somewhat inconvenient which is masks," Farber said.



national geographic covid newsletter sign up



MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Submit a News Tip or Question
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnassau countysuffolk countyback to schoolreopen long islandcoronavirus suffolk countycoronaviruscoronavirus nassau countycoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus long islandcoronavirus new yorkreopen nycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19long islandface maskhealth care
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS LONG ISLAND
COVID Update: Pfizer & Moderna vaccines safe for pregnant women
COVID News: Concern over growing number of pediatric cases
COVID News: US reports more than 40 million infections
COVID News: 2 anchors of U.S. pandemic protection ending
TOP STORIES
LIVE TOWN HALL | Back to School: Learning During a Pandemic
Sweeping new vaccine mandates for 100 million Americans
Mayor says no vax mandate for students, teachers head back to class
Subway conductor punched in unprovoked assault in NYC
Crowd heckles high school student at Tennessee board meeting
Suffern youth baseball, football fields, facilities decimated by Ida
What will make this NYC school year a success?
Show More
How the pandemic has changed the return to school
NJ district focusing on mental health as students return to class
COVID vaccine mandated for some high school athletes
Man continues late brother's fight to get 9/11 victims help
First day of school for LI district amid mask-wearing controversy
More TOP STORIES News