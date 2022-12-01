NYC School Chancellor David Banks to announce special education changes

New York City School Chancellor David Banks is expected to make an announcement about special education in the school system.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- New York City School Chancellor David Banks is expected to make an announcement about special education in the school system.

It comes as the education department announced changes to the application process for the Gifted and Talented Program.

Parents will be able to apply beginning Wednesday of next week and will have until January 20.

Decisions will be released in April.

There will be 2,500 open seats and preschoolers will be chosen through teacher evaluations instead of testing.

ALSO READ | Police bust Manhattan street vendors, seize $10M+ worth of luxury knock offs

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a News Tip