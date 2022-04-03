animal rescue

Baby harbor seal rescued from Southampton traffic circle

SOUTHAMPTON, Long Island (WABC) -- Southampton Town Police got an unusual animal rescue call Sunday morning.

A baby harbor seal somehow ended up in a traffic circle on Woodhull Road near the Thrifty parking lot.



When patrol officers got to the scene the seal tried to make his way Southwest toward the Budget Host Motel but didn't get too far.

Officers surrounded the seal and were able to capture it safely.

The pup was taken to the Riverhead Foundation where it will be evaluated and cared for until its released back into the wild.

